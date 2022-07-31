JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.46) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($30.96)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,801.40 ($33.75).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,179 ($26.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £160.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.22. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.63). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,178.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

