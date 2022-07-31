JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€16.60” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($16.94) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.20) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

JCDecaux Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DEC stock opened at €15.73 ($16.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.83 and a 200-day moving average of €20.04. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a one year high of €36.90 ($37.65).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

