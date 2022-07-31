John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.78 million-$560.95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.83 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. 180,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.07. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

