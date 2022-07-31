John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.