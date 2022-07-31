John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.78 million-$560.95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.83 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,090. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

