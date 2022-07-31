JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Cap of $109.87 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $109.87 million and $13.52 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 301,516,903 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.