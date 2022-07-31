JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Cap of $109.87 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $109.87 million and $13.52 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.
About JOE
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 301,516,903 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
