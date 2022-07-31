JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. 1,724,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,731. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

