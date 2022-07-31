JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,870,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,301. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

