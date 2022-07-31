JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTU traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.17. 2,178,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,675. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.08 and a 200-day moving average of $448.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.