JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $306.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

