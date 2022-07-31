JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 996 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

