JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 996 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
