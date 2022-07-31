JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $14.70 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 355,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,000. Schlumberger makes up 8.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SLB opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

