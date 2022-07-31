JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $1.58 Million in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up 0.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOP opened at $137.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $170.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

