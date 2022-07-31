JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after buying an additional 404,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

HOLX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

