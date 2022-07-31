Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

NYSE JHG opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

