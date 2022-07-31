Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 648,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after buying an additional 227,311 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 623.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after buying an additional 173,040 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 324,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 101,941 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 108,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $56.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $70.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

