Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 825,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 45,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.