Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 306 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.20 ($3.70).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

