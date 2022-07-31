Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 306 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.20 ($3.70).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.