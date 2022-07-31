Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.43.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

J stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

