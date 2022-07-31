Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,390,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.