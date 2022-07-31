iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

