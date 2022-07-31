iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

