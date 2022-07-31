iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

