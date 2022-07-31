iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Boosted by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7,621.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $229.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

