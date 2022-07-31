iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 587,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $158.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

