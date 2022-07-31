iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EWJV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.