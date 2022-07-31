iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:EWJV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 11,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $29.72.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
