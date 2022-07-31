iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 856,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 459,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

