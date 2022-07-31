iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,145 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.