iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EFA stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

