iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDNA opened at $31.66 on Friday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

