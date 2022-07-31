iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.81. 2,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

