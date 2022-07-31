iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

