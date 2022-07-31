iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.94 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

