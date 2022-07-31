iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

