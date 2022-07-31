iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Holdings Raised by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,274 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.