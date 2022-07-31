iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 462.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 338,009 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 669,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 140,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,478.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 126,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

