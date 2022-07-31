Iridium (IRD) Achieves Market Cap of $114,512.43

Iridium (IRD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Iridium has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $114,512.43 and $22.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.
Iridium Coin Trading
