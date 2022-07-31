Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 39.2% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IUS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 32,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

