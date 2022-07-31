Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 39.2% in July

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of IUS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 32,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.58.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
