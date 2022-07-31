Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 136.82% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $129.79 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.