Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,748 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 624,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,173,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $110,887,000 after purchasing an additional 114,415 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,639,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.