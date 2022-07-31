Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $456.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.