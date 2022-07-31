Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Davis R M Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $79,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Intuit by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $456.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

