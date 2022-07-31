InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $488,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

Shares of IPVI stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

