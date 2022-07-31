Internet Computer Price Reaches $8.25 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $437.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.25 or 0.00034905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,668,149 coins and its circulating supply is 249,682,631 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

