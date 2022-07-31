International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.91 ($2.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.41) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 118.74 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.40).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.