Integrity Advisory LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

