Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,512,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises 16.2% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 1.39% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after buying an additional 512,639 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 231,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.38 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.