Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day moving average is $845.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.