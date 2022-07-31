Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises 7.8% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

