Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $434,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 967,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23.

